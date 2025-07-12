Left Menu

Mystery Switch: Unraveling Air India's Ahmedabad Tragedy

An Air India aircraft crashed after takeoff in Ahmedabad, possibly due to mechanical or power issues affecting fuel switches. The crash resulted in 261 casualties. Preliminary reports indicate a manual change in fuel switch positions, raising questions about causes including potential human error or technical malfunctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 17:52 IST
Mystery Switch: Unraveling Air India's Ahmedabad Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent crash of an Air India aircraft shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad has been linked to potential mechanical or power supply issues affecting the position of fuel switches, experts revealed on Saturday.

Initial findings by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) show that the fuel switches on the Boeing 787-8 aircraft's engines were unexpectedly cut off and then re-engaged moments before the June 12 crash, which resulted in 261 fatalities, making it the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade.

Federation of Indian Pilots (FPI) President, Captain C S Randhawa, stated that the alteration of fuel switch positions typically requires direct human interaction, prompting further inquiry. Investigators aim to determine whether mechanical problems, human error, or a possible power interruption played a role in this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025