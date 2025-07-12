Madhya Pradesh CM's Global Tour to Woo Investors

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will undertake a vital overseas tour to Dubai in the UAE and Spain from July 13-19, aiming to draw investment to the state, officials announced.

In Dubai, meetings with the Indian Business and Professional Council and companies like Lulu International, Landmark, and Nakheel will focus on logistics, retail, and investment opportunities.

Yadav's visit to Spain will involve discussions with leaders in the automobile and green mobility sectors, while also targeting tourism and heritage hospitality investments to boost Madhya Pradesh's economic profile.