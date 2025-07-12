Madhya Pradesh CM's Global Tour to Woo Investors
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarks on a strategic tour to Dubai and Spain to position the state as an investment hub. Engaging with industry leaders, Yadav aims to draw investments into sectors like logistics, retail, automobile, and tourism, highlighting MP's attractive policies and opportunities for foreign companies.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will undertake a vital overseas tour to Dubai in the UAE and Spain from July 13-19, aiming to draw investment to the state, officials announced.
In Dubai, meetings with the Indian Business and Professional Council and companies like Lulu International, Landmark, and Nakheel will focus on logistics, retail, and investment opportunities.
Yadav's visit to Spain will involve discussions with leaders in the automobile and green mobility sectors, while also targeting tourism and heritage hospitality investments to boost Madhya Pradesh's economic profile.
