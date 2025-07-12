Empowering Meghalaya: SHGs and a $10 Billion Dream

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reaffirmed support for Meghalaya's economic transformation goal set by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. The vision aims to grow the state's economy to $10 billion by 2028, with a crucial part of this growth driven by Self-Help Group (SHG) initiatives.

Sitharaman emphasized the effectiveness of the state's SHG movement, underscoring its Rs 1,000 crore corpus comprising contributions from the Community Investment Fund, bank linkages, and member savings. Her visit included discussions with SHG members, farmers, and local communities about the successful implementation of various government schemes in Meghalaya.

The Finance Minister stressed women's empowerment through SHGs, noting its impact on reducing the state's Maternal Mortality Rate and advocating for the creation of 'Lakhpati Didis' per village. Her engagement with SHG members highlighted figures like Lahun Mary Blah, who transitioned from homemaker to micro-entrepreneur, reflecting the movement's role in fostering entrepreneurship.