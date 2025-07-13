Left Menu

Rajasthan's Commitment to Farm Prosperity

The Rajasthan government has distributed over Rs 42,131 crore in interest-free crop loans to farmers, with plans for Rs 25,000 crore more. Expanding cooperative societies and launching various credit schemes, the government aims for 'Prosperity through Cooperation,' supporting farmers with a range of financial initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-07-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 00:21 IST
Rajasthan's Commitment to Farm Prosperity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has taken significant steps in supporting its farmers by disbursing over Rs 42,131 crore in interest-free short-term crop loans to over 75 lakh farmers, according to an official statement released Saturday.

The cooperative department has bolstered its outreach by establishing more than 600 new cooperative societies across the state, with completion expected by June 30, 2025. This move is part of a comprehensive strategy outlined in the state budget for 2025-26, which earmarks Rs 25,000 crore for further interest-free loans to an additional 35 lakh farmers.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reinforced the state's commitment to 'Prosperity through Cooperation,' focusing on empowering farmers through medium and long-term credit distribution, new warehouse constructions, dairy-specific loan schemes, and one-time interest relief programs for cooperative bank borrowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025