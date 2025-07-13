Rajasthan's Commitment to Farm Prosperity

The Rajasthan government has taken significant steps in supporting its farmers by disbursing over Rs 42,131 crore in interest-free short-term crop loans to over 75 lakh farmers, according to an official statement released Saturday.

The cooperative department has bolstered its outreach by establishing more than 600 new cooperative societies across the state, with completion expected by June 30, 2025. This move is part of a comprehensive strategy outlined in the state budget for 2025-26, which earmarks Rs 25,000 crore for further interest-free loans to an additional 35 lakh farmers.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reinforced the state's commitment to 'Prosperity through Cooperation,' focusing on empowering farmers through medium and long-term credit distribution, new warehouse constructions, dairy-specific loan schemes, and one-time interest relief programs for cooperative bank borrowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)