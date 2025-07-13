Wyndham's Ambitious Indian Expansion: Over 50 Hotels in the Pipeline

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, a global hotel franchisor giant, has identified India as a critical growth market. Currently operating over 70 hotels, the group plans to expand its footprint by introducing more than 50 additional properties across the country.

In a discussion with PTI, Wyndham's leadership underscored the importance of India not only as a burgeoning tourism destination but also as a vital strategic focus. The company intends to introduce new brands while expanding existing ones to cater to diverse market segments.

The company's leadership stressed the need for enhanced marketing, direct international flight connections, and simplified visa processes to boost tourism. Wyndham aims to capitalize on India's potential, ensuring seamless connectivity and entry for travelers.