Unraveling the Mystery Behind Air India Crash: A Call for Patience

The preliminary investigation into last month's Air India crash that killed 260 people cautions against premature conclusions about pilot error. Former AAIB chief Aurobindo Handa emphasizes a thorough, unbiased investigation, focusing on technical aspects, before determining the most probable cause of the fatal accident.

In the wake of the tragic Air India crash, which claimed 260 lives, former AAIB chief Aurobindo Handa urges restraint in drawing early conclusions regarding pilot involvement in the accident. The preliminary report, recently released, advises allowing a comprehensive, impartial investigation to unfold.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated a detailed inquiry into potential mechanical and electrical failures that might have led to the abrupt malfunction of the fuel switches in the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Recordings from the cockpit reveal pilots questioning unintended switch-off actions, yet the identities of those involved were not specified.

As investigations continue, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu also emphasizes the necessity of examining all possible factors before speculating on pilot error, ensuring a balanced approach to identifying the root cause of the disaster.

