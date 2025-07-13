Unraveling the Mystery Behind Air India Crash: A Call for Patience
The preliminary investigation into last month's Air India crash that killed 260 people cautions against premature conclusions about pilot error. Former AAIB chief Aurobindo Handa emphasizes a thorough, unbiased investigation, focusing on technical aspects, before determining the most probable cause of the fatal accident.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated a detailed inquiry into potential mechanical and electrical failures that might have led to the abrupt malfunction of the fuel switches in the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Recordings from the cockpit reveal pilots questioning unintended switch-off actions, yet the identities of those involved were not specified.
As investigations continue, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu also emphasizes the necessity of examining all possible factors before speculating on pilot error, ensuring a balanced approach to identifying the root cause of the disaster.
Investigation team will examine additional evidence that are being sought from stakeholders: AAIB in preliminary report on AI plane crash.