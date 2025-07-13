Left Menu

India Urged to Tread Carefully in US Trade Deal Amid High Tariffs and Global Pressure

Experts advise India to be cautious in a trade deal with the US, highlighting a broader trend of US pressure on global partners like the EU and Mexico, imposing high tariffs. GTRI emphasizes that many nations resist these politically-driven deals, as current US trade tactics are seen as transactional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India faces a crucial decision as experts urge caution in its negotiations for a trade deal with the United States, warning against compromising key sectors such as agriculture. The advisory comes as the US imposes high tariffs on partners including the European Union and Brazil.

With the US proposing a 30% duty on goods from allies like the EU and Mexico from August 1, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) underscores the shared pressure on numerous countries in US trade talks. Founder Ajay Srivastava notes that many nations resist politically driven and transactional US demands.

While some countries, like the UK and Vietnam, have acquiesced to US terms, others, such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia, continue their resistance. Amid these dynamics, Indian trade negotiators plan to visit Washington, aiming to safeguard vital domestic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

