The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reaffirmed the safety of fuel switch locks on Boeing aircraft following concerns stemming from a recent accident. Both the FAA and Boeing maintain that these components are secure as per a document seen by Reuters and knowledge from credible sources.

In a Continued Airworthiness Notification issued on July 11, the FAA conveyed that the matter does not create an unsafe condition warranting an Airworthiness Directive. This decision comes after a preliminary report into the Boeing 787-8 crash revealed potential equipment issues. Boeing and the FAA agree no immediate action is required.

As discussions ensue, the All India Pilots Association (ALPA India) denies pilot error and calls for a factual inquiry into the crash, which involved 260 fatalities. Some U.S. safety experts support ALPA India's involvement as observers in the investigation, which reportedly remains unbiased.

(With inputs from agencies.)