Mystery in the Skies: The Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Investigation
The Maharashtra government has requested an investigation by the CBI into the plane crash that killed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Concerns over the crash's circumstances, raised by NCP leader Rohit Pawar, have led to multiple probes, including the involvement of the DGCA and scrutiny of the VSR Company.
The Maharashtra government is calling for a comprehensive investigation led by the CBI into the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The incident has stirred speculation and calls for clarity around its causes.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the commitment to uncover the truth by engaging with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the CBI's involvement. Alongside ongoing investigations by the DGCA and state CID, Fadnavis assured that all doubts surrounding this crash would be resolved.
NCP leader Rohit Pawar has raised alarms about potential foul play, urging further scrutiny into the VSR Company, which owned the ill-fated aircraft. With various investigations underway, Fadnavis maintains that probing into the crash is crucial for ensuring the safety of political leaders.
