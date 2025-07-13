Tragic Incident: Plane Crash at London Southend Airport Shocks Region
A small plane crashed at London Southend Airport, prompting a significant emergency response. The incident led to the cancellation of five international flights. Details regarding casualties remain unclear, as police and emergency services work at the scene. Images indicate a substantial explosion occurred during the crash.
A small plane crashed at London Southend Airport on Sunday, leading to an intense emergency response. Essex Police reported the incident after receiving alerts of a collision involving a 12-metre plane just before 4 p.m.
Although the number of passengers remains unknown, images from British newspaper websites show a fireball above the airport. These images have not been independently verified by Reuters.
The East of England Ambulance Service dispatched several ambulances and other vehicles to the scene. The airport subsequently cancelled five international flights in response to the accident.
