Tensions Cause Flight Cancellations from Istanbul to Tehran
Three flights from Istanbul to Tehran were cancelled with no immediate explanation. The cancelled flights included Turkish Airlines, ATA Airlines, and Qeshm Air. Amid rising tensions and a strong U.S. military presence in the Middle East, Turkish Airlines stated that daytime flights continued as scheduled.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 00:33 IST
Flight cancellations disrupted travel plans as three jets bound for Tehran from Istanbul were abruptly grounded on Friday, according to data from Istanbul Airport.
Cancelled were a Turkish Airlines flight scheduled for a late evening departure, along with flights from ATA Airlines and Qeshm Air, although reasons for these cancellations remain undisclosed.
Heightened tensions involving the U.S. military and Iranian nuclear program talks shadowed the incident, yet Turkish Airlines assured that all other flights are proceeding as usual without delay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: U.S. Military Buildup at Saudi Base Amid Iran Talks
Poland's Balancing Act in U.S. Military Alliance
Capture at Sea: U.S. Military Intercepts Sanctioned Oil Tanker
U.S. Military Withdrawal: A Shift in Northeast Syria Dynamics
Portugal Clarifies U.S. Military Surge at Azores Air Base