Tensions Cause Flight Cancellations from Istanbul to Tehran

Flight cancellations disrupted travel plans as three jets bound for Tehran from Istanbul were abruptly grounded on Friday, according to data from Istanbul Airport.

Cancelled were a Turkish Airlines flight scheduled for a late evening departure, along with flights from ATA Airlines and Qeshm Air, although reasons for these cancellations remain undisclosed.

Heightened tensions involving the U.S. military and Iranian nuclear program talks shadowed the incident, yet Turkish Airlines assured that all other flights are proceeding as usual without delay.

