China's Trade Resilience Amid Tariff Turbulence

China's exports accelerated dramatically in June, buoyed by a temporary reduction in US tariffs that sparked a flurry of orders from businesses and consumers ahead of an August deadline. This growth comes amid ongoing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Customs data revealed a 5.8% rise in exports from the previous year, compared to a 4.8% increase in May. Imports also saw an increase for the first time this year, rising by 1.1%. While exports to the United States decreased by 16%, it was a less severe decline than May's 34.5% drop.

The trade war truce, declared by both US President Donald Trump and Beijing, allowed retailers to resume shipments, though discussions have seen little progress. As the Trump administration prepares to increase tariffs again, China's global trade—especially with Southeast Asia and Europe—continues to expand, despite the challenges presented by ongoing tariffs.