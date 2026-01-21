Left Menu

Trump's Vision for U.N.'s Potential Amid 'Board of Peace' Concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for the U.N., despite proposing a 'Board of Peace' that unsettles experts. He emphasized the U.N.'s untapped potential, acknowledging its past shortcomings. Trump maintains hope for the organization's future contributions while addressing matters of international peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2026 01:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 01:54 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced his commitment to allowing the U.N. to continue operating, despite skepticism over his proposed 'Board of Peace,' a concept that has stirred apprehension among international experts.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump acknowledged that while the U.N. has not fully realized its potential, he remains a staunch supporter of its future capabilities. 'You got to let the U.N. continue because the potential is so great,' he added.

Trump's remarks reflect his belief in the institution's prospects for advancing global peace efforts, even as questions linger about his new proposal's implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

