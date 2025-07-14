Left Menu

South Korea Orders Fuel Switch Investigations for Boeing Jets

South Korea mandates inspections of Boeing fuel switches after an Air India crash killed 260. Citing a 2018 FAA advisory, the government aims to ensure the safety of these components. However, Boeing and the FAA assert that the switches are safe and checks are not immediately necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:37 IST
South Korea Orders Fuel Switch Investigations for Boeing Jets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea has initiated a nationwide directive requiring all domestic airlines operating Boeing aircraft to inspect their fuel switch mechanisms. This action comes in the aftermath of a devastating Air India crash in which 260 lives were lost. The focus is on the fuel switch locks that have attracted attention following references to a 2018 advisory by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

A representative from the South Korean Ministry of Transport stated that these inspections align with the 2018 FAA advisory, although no specific timeline for the completion of these checks has been provided. Boeing has deferred inquiries regarding this matter to the FAA, which has not yet issued a statement outside of standard business hours.

Scrutiny of the fuel switches intensified after the Air India incident, where these switches unexpectedly shifted from 'run' to 'cutoff' shortly post-takeoff. A 2018 advisory had recommended checks for Boeing models, including the 787, though compliance was not compulsory. Meanwhile, Boeing and the FAA have privately communicated to airlines that the fuel switch mechanisms are secure and do not necessitate immediate checks.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025