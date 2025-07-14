South Korea Orders Fuel Switch Investigations for Boeing Jets
South Korea mandates inspections of Boeing fuel switches after an Air India crash killed 260. Citing a 2018 FAA advisory, the government aims to ensure the safety of these components. However, Boeing and the FAA assert that the switches are safe and checks are not immediately necessary.
South Korea has initiated a nationwide directive requiring all domestic airlines operating Boeing aircraft to inspect their fuel switch mechanisms. This action comes in the aftermath of a devastating Air India crash in which 260 lives were lost. The focus is on the fuel switch locks that have attracted attention following references to a 2018 advisory by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
A representative from the South Korean Ministry of Transport stated that these inspections align with the 2018 FAA advisory, although no specific timeline for the completion of these checks has been provided. Boeing has deferred inquiries regarding this matter to the FAA, which has not yet issued a statement outside of standard business hours.
Scrutiny of the fuel switches intensified after the Air India incident, where these switches unexpectedly shifted from 'run' to 'cutoff' shortly post-takeoff. A 2018 advisory had recommended checks for Boeing models, including the 787, though compliance was not compulsory. Meanwhile, Boeing and the FAA have privately communicated to airlines that the fuel switch mechanisms are secure and do not necessitate immediate checks.
ALSO READ
Air India Tragedy Sparks Aviation Safety Inquiry
Military Engineers Lead Swift Rescue in Air India Crash
Parliament Committee Probes Air India Tragedy, Focuses on Aviation Safety
India Grapples with Aviation Safety After Air India Crash
BRIEF-EU Aviation Safety Agency Issues Statement On Reuters Story On Air India Express's Failure To Change Engine Parts On An Airbus Plane, Forging Records