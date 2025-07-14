South Korea Orders Fuel Switch Investigations for Boeing Jets

South Korea has initiated a nationwide directive requiring all domestic airlines operating Boeing aircraft to inspect their fuel switch mechanisms. This action comes in the aftermath of a devastating Air India crash in which 260 lives were lost. The focus is on the fuel switch locks that have attracted attention following references to a 2018 advisory by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

A representative from the South Korean Ministry of Transport stated that these inspections align with the 2018 FAA advisory, although no specific timeline for the completion of these checks has been provided. Boeing has deferred inquiries regarding this matter to the FAA, which has not yet issued a statement outside of standard business hours.

Scrutiny of the fuel switches intensified after the Air India incident, where these switches unexpectedly shifted from 'run' to 'cutoff' shortly post-takeoff. A 2018 advisory had recommended checks for Boeing models, including the 787, though compliance was not compulsory. Meanwhile, Boeing and the FAA have privately communicated to airlines that the fuel switch mechanisms are secure and do not necessitate immediate checks.