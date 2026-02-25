Left Menu

Court Sheds Light on Air India Crash Inquiry

The Delhi High Court dismissed a public interest litigation seeking detailed information on the Air India crash investigation report. The petitioner requested modifications to include specific technical data. The court stated the inquiry should be left to experts and suggested using the RTI Act for information access.

Updated: 25-02-2026 16:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi High Court has turned down a public interest litigation aiming to obtain expanded details in the preliminary investigation report regarding the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which occurred last June.

The petitioner, an IIT-Delhi trained mechanical engineer, called for adjustments in the report to cover specific technical timelines, including engine flameouts and fuel switch transitions. However, the court, consisting of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, labeled the petition as 'highly misconceived.' The court further advised that such information, if warranted, could be accessed via the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The tragic accident involved flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8, en route to London Gatwick. It crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, resulting in 241 fatalities out of 242 passengers onboard and 19 on the ground. While investigations continue, the court underscored its stance that expert assessments should remain within expert jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

