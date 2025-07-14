Left Menu

India's IPO Surge: Anticipating a Bullish Uptick in 2025

S&P Global Market Intelligence predicts a rise in India's IPO activity due to favorable market conditions and a strong share sale pipeline. India saw 119 IPOs raising ₹511.50 billion in the first half of 2025, outpacing 2024 by a significant margin. Key players include Hyundai Motor and HDB Financial Services.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) are poised for an upswing as per the latest projections by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The financial firm points to favorable equity market conditions and a robust pipeline of impending share sales in India as catalysts for this expected surge.

The country witnessed a total of 119 IPOs during the first half of 2025, accumulating an impressive ₹511.50 billion, data from S&P Global shows. This marks a substantial increase from the corresponding period in 2024, which saw ₹376.82 billion raised from 157 IPOs.

A notable mention was the IPO of Hyundai Motor's Indian unit, the largest on record, which played a crucial role in boosting 2024's total IPO contributions to ₹1.713 trillion. Meanwhile, in June 2025, HDB Financial Services Ltd. marked the year's largest IPO thus far, securing ₹125 billion.

The National Stock Exchange of India secured the fourth position on the global IPO leaderboard, raising USD 5.51 billion and accounting for 8.9% of global IPO fundraising in early 2025, S&P Global noted.

