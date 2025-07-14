India's IPO Surge: Anticipating a Bullish Uptick in 2025
S&P Global Market Intelligence predicts a rise in India's IPO activity due to favorable market conditions and a strong share sale pipeline. India saw 119 IPOs raising ₹511.50 billion in the first half of 2025, outpacing 2024 by a significant margin. Key players include Hyundai Motor and HDB Financial Services.
- Country:
- India
Indian Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) are poised for an upswing as per the latest projections by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The financial firm points to favorable equity market conditions and a robust pipeline of impending share sales in India as catalysts for this expected surge.
The country witnessed a total of 119 IPOs during the first half of 2025, accumulating an impressive ₹511.50 billion, data from S&P Global shows. This marks a substantial increase from the corresponding period in 2024, which saw ₹376.82 billion raised from 157 IPOs.
A notable mention was the IPO of Hyundai Motor's Indian unit, the largest on record, which played a crucial role in boosting 2024's total IPO contributions to ₹1.713 trillion. Meanwhile, in June 2025, HDB Financial Services Ltd. marked the year's largest IPO thus far, securing ₹125 billion.
The National Stock Exchange of India secured the fourth position on the global IPO leaderboard, raising USD 5.51 billion and accounting for 8.9% of global IPO fundraising in early 2025, S&P Global noted.
ALSO READ
Hyundai Motor India's June Sales Slip Amid Geopolitical Challenges
From Spirits To Stocks: Piccadily Agro Now Listed On National Stock Exchange (NSE)
HDB Financial Services stock surges nearly 14 pc in debut trade; mkt valuation tops Rs 69,758 cr
HDB Financial Services' stock lists with nearly 13 pc premium
HDB Financial Services Soars on Market Debut: A Promising IPO Success