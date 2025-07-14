Left Menu

Tragic Waters: Bali Ferry Disaster and the Ongoing Search for Survivors

Indonesian authorities have scaled down their search for 17 individuals missing after a ferry tragedy near Bali. The KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, carrying 65 passengers, sank shortly after departure. Eighteen have been confirmed dead and 30 survived. Investigation reveals seawater flooding as a preliminary cause.

The search for 17 missing people has been scaled down following a ferry disaster near Bali that saw the KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya sink soon after departure. The ferry was en route from Banyuwangi port to Bali on July 3 when tragedy struck.

Ribut Eko Suyatno, an official from Indonesia's search and rescue agency, reported that as of Monday, 18 victims had died, with 30 surviving the ordeal. The passengers, mostly Indonesians with one Malaysian among the dead, faced a tragic maritime experience.

Authorities called off a national-level search involving 500 personnel but continue with a provincial effort involving 100 individuals. Early reports from the Transportation Safety Committee suggest the ferry sank due to seawater breaching the engine room, leading to an ongoing investigation.

