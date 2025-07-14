Left Menu

India's Strategic Blueprint to Propel Global Capability Centers

India is shaping robust policies to boost the growth of Global Capability Centers (GCCs), currently numbering over 1,800. Key focus areas include improved infrastructure, talent pooling, and geographic expansion. Challenges such as limited GCC participation in national programs and expansion into tier-2 cities remain crucial points for growth.

The Indian government's new policy initiatives aim to significantly boost the growth of Global Capability Centers (GCCs), as discussed at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) GCC Business Summit. Currently, India hosts over 1,800 operational centers, positioning itself as a leading destination globally.

Secretary of Economic Affairs, Anuradha Sharma, outlined critical strategies to further propel this sector. She highlighted India's progression from simple Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) hubs to complex GCCs, which now serve as major revenue and employment engines. The diverse services spanning product development, BPO, and engineering showcase a promising growth trajectory, contributing 1.8% to India's gross value added.

India's robust infrastructure initiatives like Digital India and business-friendly reforms have created an ideal environment for GCC growth. However, states such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have further facilitated GCC clusters through specific infrastructure policies. Despite this progress, challenges remain, such as limited GCC participation in programs like the PM Internship Scheme and the sector's limited geographic spread, which needs addressing to fully leverage India's talent pool.

