Indian Aviation Regulator Orders Fuel Switch Checks on Boeing Aircraft

The Indian aviation regulator has mandated airlines to inspect fuel switches on Boeing aircraft, particularly the 787 and 737 models, for potential malfunctions. The order follows inspections by both Indian and international carriers, including Air India Group, which had not found issues so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:02 IST
In a significant move, the Indian aviation regulator has directed all airlines to conduct thorough inspections of fuel switches on Boeing aircraft, including models 787 and 737. This decision was prompted by the need to ascertain the reliability of the locking mechanism on these critical components.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released the directive after various Indian and international carriers initiated their own assessments of the fuel switches. The inspections aim to prevent any unforeseen malfunctions that could affect the performance of the aircraft during operations.

Insiders revealed to Reuters that over the weekend, Air India Group began scrutinizing the fuel switches on its fleet of Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft. As of yet, no issues have been reported by the team conducting these evaluations.

