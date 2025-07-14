Railway Board to Audit Defence Wagons for Accurate Count

The Railway Board has announced a forthcoming census aimed at reconciling discrepancies found between the online wagon management system and the physical records of defence wagons. This decision comes after irregularities were observed during the post-Operation Sindoor exercise, prompting action on July 15 and 16.

Defence wagons, vital for transporting military personnel and equipment, are under scrutiny due to mismatched data between IRFMM and MilRail's records. Officials from the Railway Ministry, in conjunction with RailMil, are set to ascertain the accurate count of these specialized wagons kept across various national locations.

A Railway Ministry circular has detailed steps for the census, involving the comprehensive examination of active and potentially overlooked wagons. The operation, involving multiple joint teams, will update wagon particulars through the IRFMM application, ensuring accuracy in the active wagon master database.

