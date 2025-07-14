Left Menu

Travel Food Services Shares Dip Despite Strong Market Debut

Shares of Travel Food Services Ltd closed with over a 2% discount against their issue price. Initially, the stock saw an upswing but later dropped. The company's IPO was well-received, being subscribed 2.88 times. Travel Food Services operates primarily in airports, offering diverse dining options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:11 IST
Travel Food Services Shares Dip Despite Strong Market Debut
  • India

Shares of Travel Food Services Ltd saw a dip of over 2% from their issue price on Monday, despite an optimistic trading debut. The stock opened trading at Rs 1,126.20, showing a 2.38% increase on the BSE.

However, during the day's trading, shares fluctuated, hitting a high of Rs 1,128.90 and a low of Rs 1,065.20, before finally settling at Rs 1,075.20, down 2.25%.

On the NSE, the stock began at Rs 1,125, representing a 2.27% rise, yet concluded at Rs 1,074.80, marking a decline of 2.29%. The company's market cap stood at Rs 14,158.18 crore. The IPO saw significant interest, being 2.88 times oversubscribed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

