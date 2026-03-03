Left Menu

Israel's Airspace Set to Gradually Reopen Amid Escalating Tensions

Amid ongoing tensions due to U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, Israel's Ben Gurion Airport announces plans to gradually reopen airspace, initially allowing one passenger flight per hour. The reopening phases come amid retaliatory missile barrages from Iran, with ongoing sirens audible across Israel.

Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, an essential international gateway near Tel Aviv, is preparing for a phased reopening of airspace between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Initially, the airport will manage one passenger flight per hour.

The announcement details plans for an eventual increase to two flights per hour. However, a specific timeline for this escalation was not provided in Tuesday's airport statement.

This move follows the airspace shutdown initiated Saturday amidst U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, which led to retaliatory missile attacks from Iran, resulting in persistent sirens throughout Israel as of Tuesday.

