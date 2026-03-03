Israel's Airspace Set to Gradually Reopen Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, an essential international gateway near Tel Aviv, is preparing for a phased reopening of airspace between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Initially, the airport will manage one passenger flight per hour.

The announcement details plans for an eventual increase to two flights per hour. However, a specific timeline for this escalation was not provided in Tuesday's airport statement.

This move follows the airspace shutdown initiated Saturday amidst U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, which led to retaliatory missile attacks from Iran, resulting in persistent sirens throughout Israel as of Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)