Left Menu

Fischer Sets Industry Standard with Certified Sprinkler System Solutions

Fischer, a leading fixing specialist, offers certified sprinkler loop hangers, clamps, and fasteners. Approved by Germany's FM and VdS insurers, these products ensure safety and compliance in fire protection systems globally. Fischer prioritizes quality and innovation across diverse built environments, enhancing safety beyond standard building regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:20 IST
Fischer Sets Industry Standard with Certified Sprinkler System Solutions
fischer sprinkler system installation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fischer, a renowned name in fixing solutions, is making significant waves in fire protection systems with its certified sprinkler loop hangers, clamps, and fasteners. Approved by Germany's prestigious Property Insurer Associations, FM and VdS, these products are paving the way for safer built environments.

Sprinkler systems are critical to modern fire protection, often exceeding standard building regulations with their effectiveness in extinguishing fires and alerting people to hazards. Fischer's Managing Director, Mayank Kalra, emphasized the company's dedication to safety and global compliance through robust solutions.

Fischer's range, including corrosion-resistant clamps and innovative fasteners, meets stringent international standards such as EN 12845, VdS CEA 4001, and FM Global standards. These products ensure reliability across various applications, with features like height-adjustable rods and corrosion resistance enhancing their versatility in installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025