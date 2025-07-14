Fischer Sets Industry Standard with Certified Sprinkler System Solutions
Fischer, a leading fixing specialist, offers certified sprinkler loop hangers, clamps, and fasteners. Approved by Germany's FM and VdS insurers, these products ensure safety and compliance in fire protection systems globally. Fischer prioritizes quality and innovation across diverse built environments, enhancing safety beyond standard building regulations.
- Country:
- India
Fischer, a renowned name in fixing solutions, is making significant waves in fire protection systems with its certified sprinkler loop hangers, clamps, and fasteners. Approved by Germany's prestigious Property Insurer Associations, FM and VdS, these products are paving the way for safer built environments.
Sprinkler systems are critical to modern fire protection, often exceeding standard building regulations with their effectiveness in extinguishing fires and alerting people to hazards. Fischer's Managing Director, Mayank Kalra, emphasized the company's dedication to safety and global compliance through robust solutions.
Fischer's range, including corrosion-resistant clamps and innovative fasteners, meets stringent international standards such as EN 12845, VdS CEA 4001, and FM Global standards. These products ensure reliability across various applications, with features like height-adjustable rods and corrosion resistance enhancing their versatility in installations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rural FMCG Surge: Outpacing Urban Growth Despite Investor Selloff
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Lead India’s Global Economic Push in Europe, Brazil
US bombing "seriously damaged" Iran's Fordow nuclear site, FM says
Nationwide E-Auction Set to Transform FM Radio Landscape
FMCG makers see weather impact on topline growth in June quarter