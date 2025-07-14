Fischer Sets Industry Standard with Certified Sprinkler System Solutions

Fischer, a renowned name in fixing solutions, is making significant waves in fire protection systems with its certified sprinkler loop hangers, clamps, and fasteners. Approved by Germany's prestigious Property Insurer Associations, FM and VdS, these products are paving the way for safer built environments.

Sprinkler systems are critical to modern fire protection, often exceeding standard building regulations with their effectiveness in extinguishing fires and alerting people to hazards. Fischer's Managing Director, Mayank Kalra, emphasized the company's dedication to safety and global compliance through robust solutions.

Fischer's range, including corrosion-resistant clamps and innovative fasteners, meets stringent international standards such as EN 12845, VdS CEA 4001, and FM Global standards. These products ensure reliability across various applications, with features like height-adjustable rods and corrosion resistance enhancing their versatility in installations.

