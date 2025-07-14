DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an urgent directive to airlines to inspect the fuel switch locking systems on their Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft.

This inspection order follows a recent preliminary investigation into the deadly crash of an Air India Boeing 787, where it was found that the fuel switches had been disengaged before the accident.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had previously raised concerns about this issue without labeling it a safety threat. The DGCA has now set a deadline for the completion of inspections by July 2025.