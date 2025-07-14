DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash
Following a preliminary report on the Air India's Boeing 787 crash, India's aviation regulator DGCA has mandated the inspection of the fuel switch locking system in Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft by July 2025. This move aligns with prior FAA warnings regarding potential disengagement issues in these aircraft models.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an urgent directive to airlines to inspect the fuel switch locking systems on their Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft.
This inspection order follows a recent preliminary investigation into the deadly crash of an Air India Boeing 787, where it was found that the fuel switches had been disengaged before the accident.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had previously raised concerns about this issue without labeling it a safety threat. The DGCA has now set a deadline for the completion of inspections by July 2025.
- READ MORE ON:
- Aviation
- DGCA
- Boeing 787
- Boeing 737
- Fuel Switch
- Air Crash
- Air India
- FAA
- Inspection
- Safety
Advertisement