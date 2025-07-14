Delhi Metro Gears Up for Passenger Feedback with Online Survey

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is launching its 11th online customer satisfaction survey, running from July 15 to August 14, to collect passengers' feedback on metro services.

According to a statement issued recently, the month-long survey will evaluate public opinion on critical aspects such as service quality, accessibility, passenger facilities, and safety. Users can also provide suggestions for improvement.

The survey will be available online via the DMRC's official website, offering forms in both English and Hindi. This feedback initiative is crucial for assessing current services and identifying areas needing enhancement.