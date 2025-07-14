Left Menu

Delhi Metro Gears Up for Passenger Feedback with Online Survey

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is conducting its 11th online customer satisfaction survey from July 15 to August 14. This initiative aims to gather passenger feedback on service quality, accessibility, and safety among other aspects. The online survey allows suggestions for improvement and is accessible in English and Hindi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:49 IST
Delhi Metro Gears Up for Passenger Feedback with Online Survey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is launching its 11th online customer satisfaction survey, running from July 15 to August 14, to collect passengers' feedback on metro services.

According to a statement issued recently, the month-long survey will evaluate public opinion on critical aspects such as service quality, accessibility, passenger facilities, and safety. Users can also provide suggestions for improvement.

The survey will be available online via the DMRC's official website, offering forms in both English and Hindi. This feedback initiative is crucial for assessing current services and identifying areas needing enhancement.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025