Delhi Metro Gears Up for Passenger Feedback with Online Survey
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is conducting its 11th online customer satisfaction survey from July 15 to August 14. This initiative aims to gather passenger feedback on service quality, accessibility, and safety among other aspects. The online survey allows suggestions for improvement and is accessible in English and Hindi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:49 IST
According to a statement issued recently, the month-long survey will evaluate public opinion on critical aspects such as service quality, accessibility, passenger facilities, and safety. Users can also provide suggestions for improvement.
The survey will be available online via the DMRC's official website, offering forms in both English and Hindi. This feedback initiative is crucial for assessing current services and identifying areas needing enhancement.
