Left Menu

Safety Scrutiny: DGCA Directs Fuel Switch Inspections for Boeing 787 and 737

Following the AAIB report indicating potential fuel switch issues in the Air India crash, DGCA instructs airlines to inspect the fuel switch locking systems on their Boeing 787 and 737 planes. The directive stems from FAA concerns in 2018 and aims to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:00 IST
Safety Scrutiny: DGCA Directs Fuel Switch Inspections for Boeing 787 and 737
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a tragic crash that claimed 260 lives, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated inspections of the fuel switch locking systems on Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft operated by Indian airlines. This comes two days after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) highlighted the switches' involvement in the Air India mishap.

The directive references a 2018 alert by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerning disengagement issues with these switches, urging international operators to inspect the potentially affected planes. The DGCA has set a deadline of July 21, 2025, for completion of the checks to avert further accidents.

Inspections are underway on Air India's fleet, while global carriers like Etihad Airways are launching their checks as a precautionary step. Despite no airworthiness directive being issued by the FAA, the proactive approach underscores the aviation sector's commitment to upholding safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025