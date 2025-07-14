Safety Scrutiny: DGCA Directs Fuel Switch Inspections for Boeing 787 and 737

In the aftermath of a tragic crash that claimed 260 lives, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated inspections of the fuel switch locking systems on Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft operated by Indian airlines. This comes two days after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) highlighted the switches' involvement in the Air India mishap.

The directive references a 2018 alert by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerning disengagement issues with these switches, urging international operators to inspect the potentially affected planes. The DGCA has set a deadline of July 21, 2025, for completion of the checks to avert further accidents.

Inspections are underway on Air India's fleet, while global carriers like Etihad Airways are launching their checks as a precautionary step. Despite no airworthiness directive being issued by the FAA, the proactive approach underscores the aviation sector's commitment to upholding safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)