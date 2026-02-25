Prolonged Delay: Air India's Mumbai to Delhi Flight Held on Runway
An Air India flight from Mumbai to New Delhi experienced a significant delay, remaining on the runway for over 45 minutes past its scheduled departure time of 3:25 pm. More information about the cause of the delay is currently pending.
A New Delhi-bound flight operated by Air India faced an unexpected delay at Mumbai Airport, as passengers waited beyond the scheduled departure time of 3:25 pm.
Sources report that Flight AI 1851 lingered on the runway for over 45 minutes, heightening frustrations among travelers eager to reach their destination.
As officials work to resolve the situation, additional details about the cause of the delay are anticipated. (ANI)
