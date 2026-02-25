Left Menu

Prolonged Delay: Air India's Mumbai to Delhi Flight Held on Runway

An Air India flight from Mumbai to New Delhi experienced a significant delay, remaining on the runway for over 45 minutes past its scheduled departure time of 3:25 pm. More information about the cause of the delay is currently pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:49 IST
Prolonged Delay: Air India's Mumbai to Delhi Flight Held on Runway
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A New Delhi-bound flight operated by Air India faced an unexpected delay at Mumbai Airport, as passengers waited beyond the scheduled departure time of 3:25 pm.

Sources report that Flight AI 1851 lingered on the runway for over 45 minutes, heightening frustrations among travelers eager to reach their destination.

As officials work to resolve the situation, additional details about the cause of the delay are anticipated. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

 India
2
CIC Criticizes DDA for Inadequate RTI Response on Bhoomiheen Camp Demolition

CIC Criticizes DDA for Inadequate RTI Response on Bhoomiheen Camp Demolition

 India
3
Heart of Compassion: Young Donor's Legacy Saves Six Lives

Heart of Compassion: Young Donor's Legacy Saves Six Lives

 India
4
Shree Ram Twistex IPO Oversubscribed by Over 43 Times

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Oversubscribed by Over 43 Times

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026