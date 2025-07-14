Left Menu

Indian Pilots Guild Challenges Boeing 787-8 Crash Report

The Indian Pilots Guild criticized the preliminary report on the Boeing 787-8 crash, which omits crucial technical details and cockpit voice transcripts. The Guild demands a thorough fact-based investigation into the AI171 crash, emphasizing accountability, transparency, and the need to avoid premature conclusions and sensationalism in media narratives.

Indian Pilots Guild Challenges Boeing 787-8 Crash Report
The Indian Pilots Guild has voiced strong criticism against the preliminary findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) regarding the devastating crash of Air India Flight 171 on June 12, which claimed 260 lives.

The Guild argues that the report, released by AAIB, lacks vital technical details and cockpit voice recordings, opening the door for unwarranted media speculation and incomplete narratives.

Emphasizing the importance of transparency and comprehensive inquiry, the Guild insists on a more robust investigatory process to maintain public trust and ensure aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

