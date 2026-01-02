Great Nicobar: Development or Destruction?

In a recent allegation, the Congress has sharply criticized the Indian government's expeditious green light to large-scale developmental projects in the ecologically sensitive Great Nicobar region. The party warns that such hurried decisions could lead to devastating outcomes for the environment and local communities.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh argued that the projects, purportedly aimed at development, threaten the survival of indigenous populations and the delicate ecological balance of the area. Ramesh described the move as a shortsighted decision fueled by corporate greed, ignoring scientific warnings and local concerns.

Highlighting the issue, Ramesh referred to a book called 'Great Nicobar: The Story of a Betrayal,' which scrutinizes governmental policies and its neglect of indigenous and environmental rights. The Congress urges a reevaluation of such projects, cautioning against jeopardizing the region's future under the guise of development.

