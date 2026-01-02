Left Menu

Great Nicobar: Development or Destruction?

The Congress criticizes the government's swift approval of large-scale projects in Great Nicobar, highlighting potential ecological damage and risks to indigenous communities. Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh emphasizes the dangers of prioritizing corporate profits over environmental and tribal rights, underscoring the area's vulnerability to climate disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:23 IST
Great Nicobar: Development or Destruction?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent allegation, the Congress has sharply criticized the Indian government's expeditious green light to large-scale developmental projects in the ecologically sensitive Great Nicobar region. The party warns that such hurried decisions could lead to devastating outcomes for the environment and local communities.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh argued that the projects, purportedly aimed at development, threaten the survival of indigenous populations and the delicate ecological balance of the area. Ramesh described the move as a shortsighted decision fueled by corporate greed, ignoring scientific warnings and local concerns.

Highlighting the issue, Ramesh referred to a book called 'Great Nicobar: The Story of a Betrayal,' which scrutinizes governmental policies and its neglect of indigenous and environmental rights. The Congress urges a reevaluation of such projects, cautioning against jeopardizing the region's future under the guise of development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DSM Fresh Foods Acquires Majority Stake in Avyom Foodtech to Expand Global Reach

DSM Fresh Foods Acquires Majority Stake in Avyom Foodtech to Expand Global R...

 India
2
AC Milan Secures Niclas Füllkrug on Loan from West Ham

AC Milan Secures Niclas Füllkrug on Loan from West Ham

 Italy
3
CBI Reopens Cold Case of Unidentified Woman's Strangulation in Kerala

CBI Reopens Cold Case of Unidentified Woman's Strangulation in Kerala

 India
4
Indore Water Crisis: Court Schedules January Hearing

Indore Water Crisis: Court Schedules January Hearing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026