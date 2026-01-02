Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: High Court Grants Bail to Former CM's Son

The Chhattisgarh High Court has granted bail to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with a major liquor scam. Baghel was arrested in a money laundering investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and the ACB/EOW over alleged corruption between 2019 and 2022.

In a significant development, the Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday granted bail to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in two high-profile cases concerning the alleged liquor scam.

The court's decision pertains to cases initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for money laundering and the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offence Wing (ACB/EOW) on corruption charges.

These cases involve accusations of orchestrating a liquor syndicate under the Congress-led state government from 2019 to 2022, resulting in substantial financial damage to the state's coffers.

