Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: High Court Grants Bail to Former CM's Son

In a significant development, the Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday granted bail to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in two high-profile cases concerning the alleged liquor scam.

The court's decision pertains to cases initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for money laundering and the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offence Wing (ACB/EOW) on corruption charges.

These cases involve accusations of orchestrating a liquor syndicate under the Congress-led state government from 2019 to 2022, resulting in substantial financial damage to the state's coffers.