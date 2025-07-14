Left Menu

Karnataka's Landmark 'Sakthi' Scheme: Empowering Women with 500 Crore Free Rides

The 'Sakthi' scheme by Karnataka's Congress government has surpassed 500 crore free rides for women, significantly impacting their social and economic standing. Launched in June 2023, the initiative has cost the government Rs 12,669 crore. It has also led to increased bus travel, service expansions, and opportunities for women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Sakthi' scheme, introduced by the Congress government in Karnataka, has reached a pivotal milestone, marking over 500 crore free rides for women. This achievement was celebrated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other officials who issued the symbolic 500th crore ticket to a woman passenger.

Launched on June 11, 2023, the scheme, costing the government Rs 12,669 crore, is one of the five guarantees provided by the new administration. It has notably increased women's access to transportation, thereby contributing to their economic, social, and educational empowerment across the state.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation noted a significant rise in daily bus passengers from 85.84 lakh to 1.17 crore post-implementation. Additionally, the number of services and buses has expanded, highlighting the scheme's substantial impact on public transport.

