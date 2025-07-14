Karnataka's Landmark 'Sakthi' Scheme: Empowering Women with 500 Crore Free Rides
The 'Sakthi' scheme by Karnataka's Congress government has surpassed 500 crore free rides for women, significantly impacting their social and economic standing. Launched in June 2023, the initiative has cost the government Rs 12,669 crore. It has also led to increased bus travel, service expansions, and opportunities for women's empowerment.
- Country:
- India
The 'Sakthi' scheme, introduced by the Congress government in Karnataka, has reached a pivotal milestone, marking over 500 crore free rides for women. This achievement was celebrated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other officials who issued the symbolic 500th crore ticket to a woman passenger.
Launched on June 11, 2023, the scheme, costing the government Rs 12,669 crore, is one of the five guarantees provided by the new administration. It has notably increased women's access to transportation, thereby contributing to their economic, social, and educational empowerment across the state.
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation noted a significant rise in daily bus passengers from 85.84 lakh to 1.17 crore post-implementation. Additionally, the number of services and buses has expanded, highlighting the scheme's substantial impact on public transport.
ALSO READ
Rising Global Temperatures: A Costly Economic Impact for Britain
Empowering Tribes: JashPure's Rise and Economic Impact
Trump's Economic Impact: Federal Cuts and Employment Trends
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Navigating Tariffs and Economic Impact
Trump's Tariffs: A Look into Economic Impact and Policy Shifts