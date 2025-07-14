Karnataka's Landmark 'Sakthi' Scheme: Empowering Women with 500 Crore Free Rides

The 'Sakthi' scheme, introduced by the Congress government in Karnataka, has reached a pivotal milestone, marking over 500 crore free rides for women. This achievement was celebrated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other officials who issued the symbolic 500th crore ticket to a woman passenger.

Launched on June 11, 2023, the scheme, costing the government Rs 12,669 crore, is one of the five guarantees provided by the new administration. It has notably increased women's access to transportation, thereby contributing to their economic, social, and educational empowerment across the state.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation noted a significant rise in daily bus passengers from 85.84 lakh to 1.17 crore post-implementation. Additionally, the number of services and buses has expanded, highlighting the scheme's substantial impact on public transport.