Accelerated Indo-US Trade Talks Aim for Win-Win Agreement

India and the US are speeding up negotiations to finalize a bilateral trade agreement, aiming for a win-win outcome by fall. Separate discussions with the EU and UK also progress. These new-age agreements include digital trade principles and are seen as key enablers for global capability centers in India.

  India

The pace of negotiations between India and the United States over a new trade agreement is accelerating, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The Indian delegation is currently in Washington for discussions aiming to finalize the first tranche by fall.

According to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, these negotiations with the US as well as parallel talks with the European Union are significant for India's global capability centers. Speaking at the CII GCC Business Summit, Barthwal emphasized that these agreements are more complex than traditional free trade agreements.

Modern agreements incorporate elements such as digital trade and innovation, which could stimulate economic growth. Despite the complexity, these agreements are expected to offer regulatory stability for businesses, thereby enhancing economic cooperation and strengthening global ties.

