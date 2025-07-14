Tragic Crash: Mystery Surrounds Plane Incident Near London Southend

Aviation tragedy unfolded when a plane departing from London Southend Airport crashed, resulting in four fatalities. Authorities are working to confirm their identities, suspected to be foreign nationals.

The ill-fated Beechcraft B200, managed by Zeusch Aviation, had an itinerary that included Greece and Croatia before its fateful mission. Investigation teams are examining potential causes.

London Southend Airport remains closed, with the aviation community deeply affected by this sorrowful event. The Beechcraft model, known for versatile aviation tasks, faced a similar tragic incident in Melbourne, Australia, in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)