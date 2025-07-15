China's Economic Resilience Shines Amid Global Challenges

China's economy demonstrated unexpected strength in the second quarter, registering a 5.2% growth compared to the same period last year, according to official data released on Tuesday. This figure not only surpassed analysts' expectations of a 5.1% increase but also indicated resilience amid ongoing U.S. tariffs.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported a quarterly GDP growth of 1.1% for April-June, exceeding the forecasted 0.9% and near the previous quarter's 1.2% rise. China's leadership has set a full-year growth target close to 5%.

Despite facing potential difficulties such as slowing exports, reduced consumer confidence, and a lingering property downturn, the world's second-largest economy remains buoyant. This is attributed to effective policy measures and a delicate trade truce with the United States, offering a bastion of stability amid erratic global economic currents.