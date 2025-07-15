China's Economy: Navigating Resilience Amid Global Trade Tensions

China's economy demonstrated a modest yet notable growth in the second quarter, surpassing expectations amidst ongoing U.S. tariffs. As global trade tensions persist, analysts are ringing alarm bells about escalating challenges that could force policymakers in Beijing to implement further economic stimulus measures.

According to data released on Tuesday, China's gross domestic product increased by 5.2% during the April-June period compared to the previous year, slightly above the projected 5.1%. On a quarterly scale, GDP rose 1.1%, revealing slight growth in comparison to the previous quarter's figures.

With a Politburo meeting slated for late July, investors are keeping a keen eye out for potential economic strategies. May witnessed active infrastructure investments and consumer subsidies, yet concerns linger over whether these measures will be sufficient amid continued deflationary pressures, evidenced by a significant dip in producer prices in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)