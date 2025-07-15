China's Economy: Resilience Amid Tariff Turbulence

In the second quarter, China's economy grew slightly more than anticipated, showing a 5.2% increase in GDP despite ongoing U.S. tariffs. This resilience, however, faces challenges as experts warn of intensifying pressures requiring more policy actions.

Industrial production, a key growth driver, remains robust yet heavily automated, thus not contributing to job creation. The country's domestic consumption is weaker than predicted, with retail sales underperforming and the property sector dragging due to low transaction volumes.

While China's current growth beats expectations, market reactions have been subdued. Analysts indicate a need for further stimulus to address underlying concerns, including deflationary pressures and ongoing trade tensions, crucial for sustaining economic momentum.

