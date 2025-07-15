China's Resilient Economic Growth Amidst Trade Tensions
China's economy showed unexpected resilience in the second quarter, with GDP growing at 5.2%, despite U.S. tariffs and internal challenges like the property crisis. However, industrial production remained a bright spot, while weak retail sales and external pressures continue to pose challenges for sustained growth.
China's economic performance in the second quarter surpassed analyst expectations, as the gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5.2% year-on-year. This defied predictions of 5.1% growth, despite formidable challenges, including U.S. tariffs and internal economic headwinds. The slight acceleration from a 5.4% growth in the first quarter highlights the resilience of the world's second-largest economy.
Commentary from various analysts illustrated mixed reactions. While industrial output grew by 6.8%, exceeding forecasts, weak retail sales and persistent property market struggles continue to loom over China's economic outlook. Analysts emphasize the need for stronger fiscal stimuli, as current measures might not be sufficient to curb slowing momentum caused by external trade pressures and domestic vulnerabilities.
Market reactions remain apprehensive, with indices like the CSI300 and Hang Seng showing mixed results post-data release. Although China's efforts, including infrastructure spending and consumer subsidies, have provided some stability, experts believe that the future relies on adept policy maneuvering to counteract entrenched economic hurdles. The focus will be on policy support details and their impact on the yuan and export momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Industrial Production Slows Amid Mining and Electricity Declines
India’s GDP Doubles in a Decade, Poised for 3rd Spot by 2030: Hardeep Puri
Global Factory Outlook: Navigating Uncertainty Amid U.S. Tariffs
Heatwaves may cut GDP by 0.5 pct points in Europe, Allianz says
SAA Rebounds with Profit, Eyes R32.6B GDP Boost as Transport Sector Reforms Roll On