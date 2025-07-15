U.S. Consumer Prices Rise Amid Tariff Pressures: Inflation Outlook and Federal Reserve Response

U.S. consumer prices likely picked up in June, marking an anticipated increase in inflation driven by tariffs, which has influenced the Federal Reserve to exercise caution with rate cuts.

The Labor Department's upcoming Consumer Price Index report is expected to indicate rising gasoline prices and costs for tariff-sensitive items. Economists predict inflation to rise significantly over the summer, fueled by retailers like Walmart warning of price hikes. Business surveys also anticipate rising inflation as Trump announces increased tariffs effective August 1.

Sarah House, a Wells Fargo senior economist, stated that businesses will find it harder to manage import duties as pre-tariff inventory runs low. Economists estimate the CPI increased 0.3% in June, the highest since January, as gasoline prices rebounded. Core inflation also rose, with increases linked to tariffs on goods such as furniture and electronics.

