Morning Commute Halted as Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire at CSMT

A double-decker electric bus unexpectedly caught fire late Tuesday morning near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai, disrupting the usual rush hour commute. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in this incident.

The civic transport bus, serving route number 138, ignited at a bus stop close to the terminus around 9:15 a.m. A fire engine was promptly dispatched to the location, and the firefighters managed to extinguish the flames swiftly, according to officials.

The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, with investigations ongoing to ascertain the underlying reasons for this sudden blaze.