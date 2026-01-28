Pink Revolution: Women's Free Buses Transform Tamil Nadu Commute
Tamil Nadu's new initiative, 'Vidiyal Payanam', introduces pink-coloured free buses exclusively for women, operated by female conductors. This initiative marks significant growth in female ridership and offers economic savings for women. The scheme has shifted the dynamics of public transportation, promoting gender inclusion and financial empowerment.
On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin officially launched a fleet of distinctive pink-coloured buses designed exclusively for female commuters in five main routes. This move is a part of the ongoing Vidiyal Payanam scheme which aims to offer complimentary travel for women, dating back to its inception in May 2021.
The initiative has seen the integration of 10 buses across strategic routes, including Vallalar Nagar to Ennore, facilitating easier identification with their striking pink colour. Implemented by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in August 2022, the colour scheme helps differentiate these buses from others.
Notably operated by women conductors clad in pink uniforms, the service marks a step forward in gender inclusion. According to an official release, female bus ridership in Chennai surged from 28.70 lakh daily passengers in 2021-2022 to 33.72 lakh by December 2025. The scheme has enabled significant savings for women, which are often redirected towards vital household expenses.
