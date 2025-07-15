Tragic Accident in Doda: Fatal Passenger Vehicle Plunge
A tragic accident in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in three deaths and 10 injuries. A passenger vehicle lost control on a blind curve and fell into a gorge. Rescue efforts are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic road accident claimed three lives and injured 10 others in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on the Doda-Bharth road near Ponda when the driver of a passenger tempo lost control at a blind curve, resulting in the vehicle plummeting into a deep gorge.
Officials confirmed that a rescue operation is still in progress, with the injured being transported to a hospital for urgent medical attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident: Truck Plunges into Gorge, Claims Two Lives
Cutting the Risk: Preventing ACL Injuries in Women's Football
The Silent Epidemic: ACL Injuries Plaguing Women's Football
Setback for Jabeur: Injuries Continue to Hinder Tennis Season
Hanna Glas: A Journey of Resilience and the Complex World of ACL Injuries in Women's Football