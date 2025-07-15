Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Doda: Fatal Passenger Vehicle Plunge

A tragic accident in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in three deaths and 10 injuries. A passenger vehicle lost control on a blind curve and fell into a gorge. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:35 IST
Tragic Accident in Doda: Fatal Passenger Vehicle Plunge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed three lives and injured 10 others in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the Doda-Bharth road near Ponda when the driver of a passenger tempo lost control at a blind curve, resulting in the vehicle plummeting into a deep gorge.

Officials confirmed that a rescue operation is still in progress, with the injured being transported to a hospital for urgent medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

