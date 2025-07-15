Left Menu

Tesla's Grand Arrival: Experience Center Inaugurated in Mumbai by Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Tesla's Experience Centre in Mumbai's BKC, marking the company's official entry into India. Tesla is set to launch its Model Y and establish charging stations in Maharashtra, positioning the state as a leader in electric mobility. This move highlights Tesla's strategic plans for India.

Updated: 15-07-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:07 IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/X@Dev_Fadnavis). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Tesla Experience Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, on Tuesday, signaling the automaker's significant entry into the Indian market. Welcoming Tesla, Fadnavis emphasized the importance of Mumbai as the right hub for Tesla's Indian debut, praised the state's electric mobility advances, and hinted at future collaboration in manufacturing.

He highlighted the company's global reputation for innovation and sustainability, suggesting that Tesla's presence would revolutionize India's electric vehicle sector. The CM assured Tesla of supportive partnerships as the brand integrates into Maharashtra's dynamic electric vehicle policy landscape.

Previously, reports indicated Tesla's desire to import vehicles before manufacturing locally. Recent policy changes offering reduced import duties might ease their entry, alongside strategic investments, in India's burgeoning EV market. Tesla's Mumbai showroom aims to test waters, paving the way for expansive possibilities in one of the fastest-growing global automotive domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

