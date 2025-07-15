India's Dual Dilemma: A Global Employment Powerhouse with Skill Shortages

India is on the brink of becoming a pivotal player in the global job market, driven by the rising demand for skilled workers amid increasing digitalization and an aging population in developed regions, according to a report by Crisil Intelligence.

The report highlights a paradox in the global labor arena; while some nations grapple with unemployment, employers worldwide struggle to find skilled personnel, a situation that India is uniquely positioned to exploit due to its youthful demographic.

The report underscores the acute need for India to revamp its skilling infrastructure as it could potentially flood the global market with adept labor, yet internal issues like underqualification and skill shortages pose significant challenges.