ADB Grants $101M Boost to Expand Safe Rural Drinking Water in West Bengal

In a significant development for public health and rural infrastructure, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved an additional $101 million loan to scale up access to safe, sustainable, and inclusive drinking water services in rural West Bengal, India. This supplementary financing builds on the successes of the West Bengal Drinking Water Sector Improvement Project (WBDWSIP)—initially launched in 2018 with a $240 million investment—and aims to broaden its reach, particularly in areas grappling with arsenic, fluoride, and salinity contamination in groundwater.

The additional funding was approved in July 2025 and is aimed at bolstering ongoing efforts to revolutionize water service delivery in districts where conventional groundwater sources have long posed serious health risks to millions of rural residents.

Expanding a Proven Model of Safe Water Access

The ADB-financed WBDWSIP is widely recognized as a pioneering model for rural drinking water infrastructure in India. The project introduced several first-of-its-kind innovations for rural settings, including:

Continuous piped water supply to households at urban standards

Smart metered connections—currently totaling over 390,000 installations

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems for real-time water monitoring

GIS-based asset tracking and analytics

Inclusive governance structures, especially focused on community participation and women’s empowerment

The project has made notable progress in its primary districts—Bankura, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Medinipur—with the construction of:

4 water treatment plants

79 water storage reservoirs

Approximately 6,200 kilometers of water distribution pipelines

These advancements have already begun transforming the daily lives of hundreds of thousands of rural households, many of whom previously depended on contaminated hand pumps or unregulated borewells for drinking water.

Targeting High-Risk Contamination Zones

The new $101 million loan will allow the project to:

Develop alternate safe water sources in Purba Medinipur, where arsenic and fluoride contamination is severe. Prepare a comprehensive drinking water supply proposal for salinity-affected regions of South 24 Parganas and unserved areas in Purba Medinipur. Extend piped water coverage to additional rural and underserved communities to reduce dependency on contaminated groundwater sources.

“The new financing builds on the innovative practices of the ongoing project and aims to expand access to piped water supply systems, reducing communities’ reliance on contaminated groundwater,” said Sourav Majumder, Urban Development Specialist at ADB. “It will ensure last-mile water service delivery and empower local communities—particularly women—through inclusive infrastructure and targeted capacity-building efforts.”

Strengthening Institutions and Community Ownership

A critical component of the additional financing is the expansion of institutional frameworks and local governance mechanisms. The project will support the broader rollout of the Asset Management and Service Delivery Framework (AMSDF), which enhances the capacity of gram panchayats (village governing bodies) to manage and operate water supply systems sustainably.

Under the AMSDF, local authorities will be equipped and trained to:

Monitor water quality and manage infrastructure

Implement and enforce tariff structures and metering

Build a skilled local workforce for system maintenance

Engage citizens—especially women and youth—in planning and feedback loops

This decentralized approach is designed to improve accountability, financial sustainability, and long-term resilience of the rural water supply system, while fostering community ownership and reducing dependency on state-level intervention.

Addressing a Critical Public Health Crisis

Groundwater contamination by arsenic and fluoride is a long-standing public health concern in West Bengal. Prolonged exposure can lead to skin lesions, cancers, organ damage, and skeletal deformities, particularly affecting children and women. Meanwhile, salinity intrusion in coastal districts like South 24 Parganas is exacerbated by rising sea levels and over-extraction of freshwater resources, rendering large volumes of groundwater unfit for consumption.

By bringing piped, treated water to these regions, the project aims not only to improve health outcomes but also to boost economic productivity, reduce time spent—often by women and girls—on water collection, and build resilience to climate-related water insecurity.

A Blueprint for Other Indian States

The WBDWSIP, particularly with the infusion of additional ADB support, is being closely observed by other Indian states and international development agencies as a scalable model for rural drinking water transformation. Its integration of technology, inclusivity, sustainability, and governance reform offers a replicable template for bridging the rural-urban divide in water service delivery.

The ADB’s continued engagement underscores its strategic commitment to supporting India’s national goals under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide functional tap water connections to every rural household by 2024–2025.

As West Bengal advances toward universal access to safe water, the extended impact of this project will resonate far beyond infrastructure—improving health, empowering women, and strengthening rural economies for decades to come.