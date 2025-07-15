Left Menu

China's Economy Faces Downturn as Trade Tensions Mount

China's economy showed resilience with slower-than-expected decline in Q2 2023. However, ongoing U.S. tariffs, deflationary pressures, and weakened demand signal potential challenges ahead. Despite policy support, experts predict a second-half slowdown, as Beijing contemplates enhanced stimulus to bolster growth and regain consumer confidence amid property sector struggles.

15-07-2025
China's economy exhibited resilience in the second quarter of 2023, slowing less than expected despite rising U.S. tariff pressures. Analysts, however, caution that internal and external challenges loom as weak domestic demand persists.

Official data revealed a 5.2% year-on-year GDP growth from April to June, slightly above forecasts. Nonetheless, the outlook dims for the latter half, with potential further stagnation as export momentum and consumer confidence wane.

In response, Beijing ramps up infrastructure and consumer support. Yet, without significant stimulus, the risk of entrenched deflation and property market downturn threatens to challenge China's economic stability further.

