Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: Spreading Love and Joy at Happy Home for the Blind

Children at Happy Home & School for the Blind celebrated the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday with joy and music, inspired by Dr. Dinesh Shahra's presence. The event highlighted compassion, unity, and kindness, reflecting the spiritual leader's teachings through heartfelt tributes and a shared mission for an inclusive India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:39 IST
Honouring H.H. Dalai Lama's 90th: Dr. Dinesh Shahra Celebrates with Children at Happy Home & School for the Blind. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming celebration at Happy Home & School for the Blind in Mumbai, children marked the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama with boundless joy and compassion, emphasizing the spiritual leader's enduring message of sharing joy with others.

Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a noted industrialist and philanthropist, attended the event, presenting a book dedicated to the Dalai Lama and leading a soulful musical tribute with the children. The atmosphere was filled with love and unity, enhancing the spirit of kindness and gratitude.

The celebration featured speeches, music, and heartfelt interactions that echoed the values of kindness and love represented by the Dalai Lama. Meher Banaji, Director of the institution, expressed gratitude to Dr. Shahra and his foundation for their commitment to uplifting communities by spreading the message of compassion and inclusion.

