India's Trade Balance: A Mixed Bag in June

India's exports remained steady at USD 35.14 billion in June, showing no significant growth from the previous year, while the trade deficit reached USD 18.78 billion. Imports saw a decrease of 3.71% year-on-year, reported at USD 53.92 billion. Over April-June 2025-26, exports rose by 1.92% and imports by 4.24%.

  • India

India's exports growth stayed flat in June, recorded at USD 35.14 billion with no notable increase compared to the previous year, according to new government statistics.

The trade deficit during the same month widened to USD 18.78 billion, highlighting challenges in balancing trade.

While imports fell by 3.71% year-on-year to USD 53.92 billion, the April to June period saw exports edge up by 1.92% to USD 112.17 billion and imports climb by 4.24% to USD 179.44 billion, reflecting ongoing economic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

