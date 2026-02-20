Left Menu

Accelerating Solar Initiatives in Andhra Pradesh: A Government Push

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:54 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand directed district collectors to expedite solar projects under the PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM initiatives. The aim is to escalate the implementation of these renewable energy projects across the state.

Vijayanand emphasized the need for district administrations to collaborate closely with power utilities. This coordination is pointedly aimed at ensuring the time-bound execution of initiatives, clearing pending applications swiftly, and stringently monitoring field-level progress.

The state government's focus is on achieving the target of 20 lakh rooftop solar installations in Andhra Pradesh, a significant portion of the national goal of one crore installations. The Chief Secretary communicated these priorities in a formal press note, underscoring the importance of renewable energy programs.

