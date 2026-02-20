Accelerating Solar Initiatives in Andhra Pradesh: A Government Push
The Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has instructed district collectors to hasten the implementation of solar projects like PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM. With a goal of installing 20 lakh rooftop solar systems in the state, coordination with power utilities is crucial for timely execution.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand directed district collectors to expedite solar projects under the PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM initiatives. The aim is to escalate the implementation of these renewable energy projects across the state.
Vijayanand emphasized the need for district administrations to collaborate closely with power utilities. This coordination is pointedly aimed at ensuring the time-bound execution of initiatives, clearing pending applications swiftly, and stringently monitoring field-level progress.
The state government's focus is on achieving the target of 20 lakh rooftop solar installations in Andhra Pradesh, a significant portion of the national goal of one crore installations. The Chief Secretary communicated these priorities in a formal press note, underscoring the importance of renewable energy programs.
