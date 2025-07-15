IBSFINtech's Bold Stride: Leading India's Innovation on the Global Stage

India's burgeoning status as an innovation hub is being exemplified by companies like IBSFINtech, which are now setting their sights on dominating global markets. This sentiment was echoed by Mr. Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte South Asia, during the opening of IBSFINtech's new corporate office in Bengaluru. Mr. Shetty lauded the efforts of homegrown enterprises in developing advanced technologies that solve real-world problems worldwide.

At the event, Mr. Shetty expressed pride in Indian companies taking bold steps to claim both national and international markets. He praised IBSFINtech for its role in establishing a future-ready ecosystem, integrating its treasury technology with Deloitte's advisory prowess. He emphasized that empowering MSMEs and simplifying business complexities contribute significantly to nation-building.

Reflecting on India's upward trajectory, Mr. CM Grover, MD & CEO of IBSFINtech, echoed a commitment to the innovation-led future. He underscored the role of Made-in-India solutions on the global stage and emphasized the importance of continuing to drive innovation as India approaches its centenary of independence in 2047. IBSFINtech stands as a beacon of this ambition, aiming to influence the future of corporate treasury through innovation and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)