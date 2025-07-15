Left Menu

IBSFINtech's Bold Stride: Leading India's Innovation on the Global Stage

India's indigenous companies, like IBSFINtech, are carving a niche in global markets by delivering cutting-edge solutions. With backing from leaders like Deloitte's CEO Romal Shetty, they exemplify the blend of innovation and ambition that is propelling India toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:55 IST
IBSFINtech's Bold Stride: Leading India's Innovation on the Global Stage
Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte South Asia, with CM Grover, MD & CEO of IBSFINtech, at the inauguration of IBSFINtech's new corporate office in Bengaluru, India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's burgeoning status as an innovation hub is being exemplified by companies like IBSFINtech, which are now setting their sights on dominating global markets. This sentiment was echoed by Mr. Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte South Asia, during the opening of IBSFINtech's new corporate office in Bengaluru. Mr. Shetty lauded the efforts of homegrown enterprises in developing advanced technologies that solve real-world problems worldwide.

At the event, Mr. Shetty expressed pride in Indian companies taking bold steps to claim both national and international markets. He praised IBSFINtech for its role in establishing a future-ready ecosystem, integrating its treasury technology with Deloitte's advisory prowess. He emphasized that empowering MSMEs and simplifying business complexities contribute significantly to nation-building.

Reflecting on India's upward trajectory, Mr. CM Grover, MD & CEO of IBSFINtech, echoed a commitment to the innovation-led future. He underscored the role of Made-in-India solutions on the global stage and emphasized the importance of continuing to drive innovation as India approaches its centenary of independence in 2047. IBSFINtech stands as a beacon of this ambition, aiming to influence the future of corporate treasury through innovation and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025