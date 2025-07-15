Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh: A Decade of Economic Transformation

Arunachal Pradesh has seen remarkable economic growth over the last decade. Under Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s governance, the state's GSDP increased 166% from 2014-2024. Highlights include a 731% boost in GST collections and a 384% rise in State's Own Resources, showcasing robust fiscal policies.

Arunachal Pradesh has experienced a robust economic transformation over the last decade, as asserted by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) surged by an impressive 166% from 2014 to 2024-25, reflecting the efficacy of reform-oriented governance.

Significant strides have also been made in increasing economic participation; the number of Goods and Services Tax (GST) taxpayers has risen by 141% since 2017-18, and per capita income has shown a 105% increase from 2016, according to state data.

Further illustrating fiscal growth, GST collections have rocketed by 731% since their implementation in 2017-18, and the State's Own Resources (SOR) have increased by 384% between 2014-15 and 2024-25. Budget allocations have similarly jumped by 218% between 2015-16 and 2025-26, underscoring a decade marked by transformative growth.

